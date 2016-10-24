Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Oct. 27 Prep sports chat

Thursday, October 27, 2016 - 12:30pm

This is it. Area high school athletes are in the thick of postseason action. Soccer is wrapping up, cross country and volleyball are underway and the football playoffs start Friday or Saturday. Which teams are in the hunt for postseason hardware? How about some individual athletes that might bring home a medal? Prep sports coordinator Anthony Zilis will take any and all questions in his weekly chat at 12:30 p.m. Thursday. 