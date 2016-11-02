Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Wednesday, November 2, 2016

Nov. 3 Ask the Sports Editor chat
Thursday, November 3, 2016 - 2:00pm

Will Illinois football win again this year? Is Antwan Collier's de-commitment an anomaly or the start of something bigger? Can Illinois basketball handle Lewis better than it did Washington University? Which area prep football teams might have the clearest shot to Champaign and a state title. Sports Editor Matt Daniels will take your questions — the aforementioned or others — in his weekly chat at 2 p.m. Thursday.