Nov. 10 prep sports chat

Can Tuscola, St. Thomas More, Unity and Monticello win their state quarterfinal football games on Saturday? Who is the favorite to reach Memorial Stadium in Champaign after Thanksgiving? Will St. Joseph-Ogden volleyball bring home a state title this weekend? What girls' swimmers might make it to state? Anything is fair game in preps coordinator Anthony Zilis' chat, which gets underway at 12:30 p.m. Thursday.