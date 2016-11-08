Nov. 9 Illinois basketball chat

When will Jeremiah Tilmon, Da'Monte Williams, Trent Frazier and Javon Pickett sign with the Illini? How does the 2017 class help out John Groce's program? How tough is the Illini's nonconference schedule? Will Illinois be undefeated going into its Thanksgiving day game against West Virginia? Beat writer Scott Richey is chatting at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, two days ahead of the Friday night season opener against Southeast Missouri State. Feel free to submit questions ahead of time.