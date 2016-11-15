Nov. 17 Ask the Sports Editor chat

Will Illinois basketball head into Thanksgiving undefeated? What's the deal with Jeremiah Tilmon? Will Lovie Smith's program finish the season with three straight losses? Has Monticello football ever played for a state title? When will The News-Gazette's All-Area and All-State teams be released? Sports editor Matt Daniels is willing to tackle any question thrown his way in his weekly 2 p.m. chat on Thursday. As always, questions ahead of time are encouraged.