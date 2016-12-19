Dec. 21 Illinois basketball chat

Who's ready for some morning basketball conversation? Beat writer Scott Richey will take all your Illinois hoops questions at 9 a.m. Wednesday before he heads out to St. Louis for the Braggin' Rights game against Missouri. So what about this Illini team do you want to know? Questions about the rotation? Queries on the nonconference slate? Interested in the Big Ten? Richey will have some answers ... or at least some exhaustive thoughts on the matter.