Dec. 22 Prep sports chat

The winter sports scene is in full gear, particularly with a slew of holiday basketball tournaments either just finished, underway now or coming in the next week. Which area teams might be the favorites? Who's a dark horse candidate that could get a big boost heading into the new year? Are there any area wrestlers or swimmers to keep an eye on? Any big surprises as December comes to a close? Preps coordinator Anthony Zilis is chatting at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, but got ahead and load him up with questions ahead of time.