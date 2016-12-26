Dec. 29 Illinois basketball chat

Big Ten action is underway. Or at least it will be once the Illinois basketball chat returns at 12:30 p.m. Thursday. By then, the Illini will have played their first of 18 conference games with a Tuesday showdown at Maryland. Now that the second stage of the season has started, what questions do you have for beat writer Scott Richey? The one-day delay in the chat for a trip to Collinsville to see the likes of Javon Pickett, Jeremiah Tilmon and Mark Smith opens up that line of questions, too. Submit early and often.