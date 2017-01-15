Jan. 18 Illinois basketball chat

Is it NCAA tournament, NIT, CBI or no postseason for the Illini this season? What was the mood like inside State Farm Center during Saturday's loss to Maryland? How does this season affect the 2017 and 2018 recruiting classes? What's up with Tracy Abrams? Ditto for Mike Thorne? Beat writer Scott Richey is all ears for any questions and will answer them all during his 12:30 p.m. chat on Wednesday. Feel free to send him questions ahead of time.