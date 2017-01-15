Jan. 19 Ask the Sports Editor chat
How hot is John Groce's seat? How is Lovie Smith's first recruiting class coming together in the final weeks? What happens first: Illinois makes the NCAA tournament or Illinois makes a bowl game? What teams and players are standing out on the high school sports scene this winter? Sports editor Matt Daniels is taking your questions at 2 p.m. on Thursday, but don't hesitate to send him questions before then.
Commenting
Login to comment or to shop for deal of the day or books.