Feb. 1 Illinois basketball & volleyball chat
Who's the next Illinois volleyball coach? How does Kevin Hambly's departure affect the Illini moving forward? How will Illinois basketball fare during their final eight Big Ten games? What's the latest with Jeremiah Tilmon and the rest of the 2017 recruiting class? Beat writer Scott Richey is chatting at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, but feel free to pepper him with questions on any topic beforehand.
Commenting
Login to comment or to shop for deal of the day or books.