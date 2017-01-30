Feb. 2 Ask the Sports Editor chat
How did Lovie Smith's first recruiting class compare to others in the Big Ten? How can fans get to see the Cubs' World Series Trophy on Saturday at State Farm Center? What's the outlook like for Illinois basketball the rest of the season and when will Illinois name a new volleyball coach? Anything is fair game in sports editor Matt Daniels' weekly chat, which gets underway at 2 p.m. on Thursday.
