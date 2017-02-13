Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Monday, February 13, 2017

Feb. 16 prep sports chat
Thursday, February 16, 2017 - 11:00am

What area wrestlers could leave State Farm Center on Saturday night with a state title? How many area small-school girls' basketball teams could win a sectional title this week? What about any of the big schools as they begin regional play? Who are some candidates for The News-Gazette's winter athletes of the year? Preps coordinator Anthony Zilis takes your questions at 11 a.m. on Thursday, but feel free to submit them ahead of time.