Monday, February 20, 2017

Feb. 22 Illinois basketball chat
Wednesday, February 22, 2017 - 12:30pm

What seed with the Illini get at the Big Ten tournament? How is John Groce dealing with all the outside noise regarding his future? How is Illinois recruiting target Mark Smith faring down the stretch for Edwardsville? Will Illinois win on Sunday at Nebraska? Anything is fair game as beat writer Scott Richey answers your questions in his weekly 12:30 p.m. chat on Wednesday. Feel free to submit questions ahead of time.