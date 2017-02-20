Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Feb. 23 Ask the Sports Editor chat
Thursday, February 23, 2017 - 2:00pm

Will Illinois basketball have any games beyond the Big Ten tournament? How is Lovie Smith's program faring through several spring practices? What area high school boys' basketball teams might make a run to Peoria? When do The News-Gazette All-Area teams for winter sports come out? Sports editor Matt Daniels answers whatever question is on your mind during his weekly chat, which kicks off at 2 p.m. on Thursday, but feel free to send in questions in advance.