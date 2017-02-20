Feb. 23 Ask the Sports Editor chat
Will Illinois basketball have any games beyond the Big Ten tournament? How is Lovie Smith's program faring through several spring practices? What area high school boys' basketball teams might make a run to Peoria? When do The News-Gazette All-Area teams for winter sports come out? Sports editor Matt Daniels answers whatever question is on your mind during his weekly chat, which kicks off at 2 p.m. on Thursday, but feel free to send in questions in advance.
Commenting
Login to comment or to shop for deal of the day or books.