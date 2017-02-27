March 2 Ask the Sports Editor chat
What will Josh Whitman do about John Groce's future? Are the Illini on the bubble or outside the bubble? What time does Saturday's Illinois football practice that is open to the public start? Can any high school boys' basketball teams make a run to the state tournament in Peoria? Sports editor Matt Daniels is taking your questions at 2 p.m. Thursday, but feel free to submit questions in advance.
