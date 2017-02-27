March 2 prep sports chat

What area boys' basketball teams can win a sectional title or regional title on Friday night? Can any of the teams still playing make a run to Peoria? Who is in the running for The News-Gazette's All-Area athletes of the year for winter sports? When do spring sports start? Anything is fair game as preps coordinator Anthony Zilis takes your questions at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday. Feel free to ask any ahead of time.