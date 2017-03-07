March 8 Illinois basketball chat

Illinois opens Big Ten tournament play Thursday morning against Michigan in Washington, D.C. Will the Illini beat the Wolverines? What does that mean in the short term? Or the long term? Should Malcolm Hill have been a First Team All-Big Ten selection? Is E.J. Liddell the next metro east standout on the Illini's horizon? Spend your Wednesday gearing up for the Big Ten tourney in the nation's capital by asking these questions (or any you want, really) to beat writer Scott Richey. His weekly chat tips off at 12:30 p.m.