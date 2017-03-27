March 30 prep sports chat

The spring sports season is well underway. Who are some of the top baseball and softball teams in the area? What about girls' soccer, boys' tennis and track field? How did The News-Gazette determine Kendle Moore as its boys' basketball Player of the Year and Justin Cardani as its Wrestler of the Year? Preps coordinator Anthony Zilis takes your questions at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, but he'll answer any that are submitted ahead of time as well.