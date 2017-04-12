April 13 Ask the Sports Editor chat
What's next for Brad Underwood and the Illini? How does the new Illinois coach go about filling his roster? Will Lovie Smith take the Illini to a bowl game? Can Tyra Perry and the Illinois softball team make the NCAA tournament again? Will any high school teams win a state title in the spring sports season? Sports editor Matt Daniels is ready to take on any and all questions during his 2 p.m. chat on Thursday. Feel free to send in questions beforehand.
