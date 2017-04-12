April 13 prep sports chat

How good is Paxton-Buckley-Loda baseball? What about St. Joseph-Ogden softball? Or Mahomet-Seymour girls' soccer? What area track and field teams could make a run at a possible state title next month in Charleston? Preps coordinator Anthony Zilis is here to take any and all questions regarding the local high school sports scene during his 12:30 p.m. chat on Thursday. Feel free to submit questions in advance.