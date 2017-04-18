April 20 Ask the Sports Editor chat
The regular signing period is well underway. What moves might Brad Underwood make to round out his first Illinois roster? Can Illinois softball keep rolling in the Big Ten? Will Illinois baseball build off its Big Ten series victory against Northwestern? Which high school spring sport teams have shown the most so far? Sports editor Matt Daniels is ready to take on any and all questions during his 2 p.m. chat on Thursday. Feel free to send in questions beforehand.
