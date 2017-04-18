April 20 prep sports chat
Believe it or not we're a month away (or less) from the start of postseason action in all area prep sports. Which teams are positioning themselves the best to make a run whether it be baseball, softball, girls' soccer or track and field? Preps coordinator Anthony Zilis is here to take any and all questions regarding the local high school sports scene during his 12:30 p.m. chat on Thursday. Feel free to submit questions in advance.
