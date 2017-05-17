May 18 Ask the Sports Editor chat

Which Illinois spring sport has the best shot at a postseason run? Who will Lovie Smith reel in with the extra wide net he's cast for the Class of 2018? When (or more importantly, who?) might Brad Underwood add to the Illinois basketball roster. Which area high school teams are best set up for a title chase? Sports editor Matt Daniels will take any and all of your questions, no matter the topic, in his 2 p.m. chat on Thursday.