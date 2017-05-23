Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Tuesday, May 23, 2017 83 Today's Paper

May 25 Ask the Sports Editor chat
| Subscribe

May 25 Ask the Sports Editor chat

Thursday, May 25, 2017 - 2:00pm

How's the roster shaping up for Illinois basketball? When will Lovie Smith's program land more commitments for the 2018 class? What area baseball and softball teams might win state titles? Who should contend for titles at this week's boys' state track and field meet? Ask sports editor Matt Daniels and he'll give you answers during his 2 p.m. chat on Thursday. Feel free to submit questions ahead of time.