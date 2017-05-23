May 25 Ask the Sports Editor chat
How's the roster shaping up for Illinois basketball? When will Lovie Smith's program land more commitments for the 2018 class? What area baseball and softball teams might win state titles? Who should contend for titles at this week's boys' state track and field meet? Ask sports editor Matt Daniels and he'll give you answers during his 2 p.m. chat on Thursday. Feel free to submit questions ahead of time.
Commenting
Login to comment or to shop for deal of the day or books.