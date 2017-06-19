June 21 Illinois basketball chat

Illinois not only added a pair of 2017 big men in Greg Eboigbodin and Matic Vesel but also got started with their summer workouts with beat writer Scott Richey on vacation. WIth the next phase of the offseason underway, what questions do you have for Richey as he returns to C-U and jumps back in to all things Illini hoops? Is there another player to be added for 2017-18? Should there be? What about 2018 recruiting and beyond? He'll take any and all queries in his weekly chat restarting at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.