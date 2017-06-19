June 22 Ask the Sports Editor chat

Now that Lovie Smith's 2018 recruiting class is now up to five commits, including his first from outside Illinois, what's next for the Illini football staff? What should be priority No. 1 the rest of the summer before training camp? What types of coverage would you like to see in the News-Gazette? Anything is fair game as sports editor Matt Daniels tackles your questions in his 2 p.m. chat on Thursday. Feel free to submit questions ahead of time.