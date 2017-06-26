June 29 Ask the Sports Editor chat
Year in Review coverage is coming soon to The News-Gazette for both area prep sports and Illinois athletics. What stood out to you the most during the last year? What's next for The News-Gazette sports section? Will hockey be added at Illinois? Do other sports need a commitment first? Anything is fair game as sports editor Matt Daniels tackles your questions in his 2 p.m. chat on Thursday. Feel free to submit questions ahead of time.
