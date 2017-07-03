July 5 Illinois basketball chat

The Illini's summer workouts are about to enter their second month. The Illinois coaching staff, meanwhile, is about to hit the road again for the July evaluation periods. Could Brad Underwood and Co. start to close the deal on some 2018 recruits? Will new names pop up on Illinois' recruiting radar? July could be just as interesting (and busy) as April. Meanwhile, former Illini Malcolm Hill and Brandon Paul are getting their shot in NBA Summer League. Could either see an NBA roster spot pan out?

Beat writer Scott Richey is chatting at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday on all things Illinois basketball. What do you want to know (not necessarily limited to basketball)?