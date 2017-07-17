July 19 Illinois basketball chat

The first July evaluation period yielded three new Illinois recruiting targets, as the Illini coaching staff hit the American southeast (and assistant coach Orlando Antigua did a little globetrotting for the FIBA U20 Euroepan Championships). With the rest of the Big Ten — OK, mostly Indiana — turning July into a commitment frenzy, who might be the first off the board to Illinois? Which other players might find their way onto the Illini radar?

Beat writer Scott Richey will take any and all questions (plus Illinois volleyball and football queries) in his weekly chat at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.