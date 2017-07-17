July 20 Ask the Sports Editor chat

The calendar is about to officially flip to 2017-18 for area high schools and Illinois athletics alike. So another year is about to start for The News-Gazette sports staff, too. What stories do you want to see this fall? Which area athletes have an interesting story to tell? What questions do you have about area preps or the Illini?

Send all of the above to sports editor Matt Daniels. He's chatting at 2 p.m. Thursday, but questions can start rolling in now.