July 26 Illinois basketball chat
Scott Richey is back from Chicago and his two-day stint at Big Ten football media days ready to answer all of your Illinois basketball questions. Or, you know, football. Or volleyball. So whether it's the state of hoops recruiting, the potential fate of Lovie Smith's Illini this fall or how first-year volleyball coach Chris Tamas might fare, your questions will be answered at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Commenting
Login to comment or to shop for deal of the day or books.