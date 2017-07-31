Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Aug. 2 Scott Richey chat

Wednesday, August 2, 2017 - 9:00am

Our basketball beat writer has officially added Illinois football to his coverage responsibilities, opening him up for questions on both Illini sports. Want to find out what caught his attention at football training camp so far this week? Interested in his take on the Illini basketball Big Ten schedule? Have volleyball or soccer questions? Scott Richey is your go-to option for all things Illini in his weekly chat — temporarily moved to 9 a.m. Wednesday from its regular 12:30 p.m. slot. Either way, the 2017-18 athletic year is officially underway. Send him all your Illini questions.