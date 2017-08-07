Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Aug. 10 Ask the Sports Editor chat
Thursday, August 10, 2017 - 2:00pm

Sports editor Matt Daniels is back from vacation and eagerly anticipating what will transpire now that the school year is nearly here, both for Illinois athletics, junior college athletics and high school athletics. Will the Illini make a bowl game? What's the next big-time prospect Lovie Smith or Brad Underwood lands? What area high school programs might win a state title? Can Parkland have another dominating school year on the junior college ranks? Nothing is off limits as he chats at 2 p.m. on Thursday. Feel free to send questions in ahead of time.