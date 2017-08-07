Aug. 10 prep sports chat

High school athletics for the 2017-18 school year are about to get underway. What football teams could contend for a state title? Will Champaign Central or Centennial fare better in football? Which cross-country teams, boys' soccer teams and other fall sports could go on a postseason run? Preps coordinator Anthony Zilis is back to answer any of your inquiries in his 12:30 p.m. chat on Thursday. Feel free to submit questions ahead of time.