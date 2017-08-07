Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Aug. 9 Illinois basketball & football chat
Wednesday, August 9, 2017 - 12:30pm

Scott Richey is staying busy covering Illinois football training camp and keeping tabs on Brad Underwood's program. When will the final 2017-18 basketball schedule be released? Who is planning on coming for official visits once the school year starts? Will Lovie take the Illini to a bowl game this season? Anything is fair game as Richey handles your questions at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Feel free to submit them in advance.