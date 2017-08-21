Aug. 23 Illinois basketball, football & volleyball chat

While Illinois basketball is gearing up for its season to start in October, the second year of the Lovie Smith era of Illini football is well underway as training camp has transitioned from open to the public for three weeks to closed in preparation of the Sept. 2 opener against Ball State. Illinois volleyball opens its season Friday, and a few of the nine freshmen on first-year coach Chris Tamas' roster will probably see the court against Gonzaga.

Beat writer Scott Richey was at all three weeks of football camp, got a close-up look at volleyball's Orange & Blue scrimmage and has kept one eye on Illinois hoops throughout. Send him all your Illini questions in advance of his 12:30 p.m. Wednesday chat.