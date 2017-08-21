Aug. 24 Ask the Sports Editor chat

Have you picked up your copy of the IlliniHQ football yearbook previewing the 2017 season? If you haven't, make sure you do and then ask Sports editor Matt Daniels about it. Then keep an eye out for the high school football preview special section. Daniels will also take your questions on potential breakout athletes and teams (Illini and area high schools) this fall or any other queries you might have about the sports landscape in C-U and beyond. His weekly chat starts at 2 p.m. Thursday. Feel free to submit your questions ahead of time.