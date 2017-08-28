Aug. 30 Illinois basketball, football & volleyball chat

Brad Underwood's Illinois basketball team will start fall workouts next week. Lovie Smith's Illini football team is days away from its seaon opener against Ball State. Chris Tamas' UI volleyball squad is 3-0 on the season, a tournament title under its belt and set to head to Louisville this weekend in pursuit of more wins. So ... there should be plenty of fodder for this week's all things Illini chat with beat writer Scott Richey. Ask him anything for his usual 12:30 p.m. Wednesday timeslot in the week of IlliniHQ.com chats.