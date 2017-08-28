Aug. 31 Ask the Sports Editor chat

Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Thursday, August 31, 2017 - 2:00pm

Both the IlliniHQ football yearbook (previewing the 2017 Illini) and high school football preview special section are out. Illinois gets its season underway Saturday, while the high school teams dive into Week 2 of their season. Of course, multiple fall sports at area high schools are well underway. Who's stood out for them. Which Illini might stand out come the weekend? Sports editor Matt Daniels can answer those questions and more in his weekly chat starting at 2 p.m. Thursday. Feel free to submit your questions ahead of time.