Aug. 31 Prep sports chat

Fall sports are in full swing across the area, with football the last to join in this past Friday. Who were the standouts on the football field in Week 1? Who could break out this week or as the season progresses? Which volleyball players or teams are the one to watch? How about area soccer and golf and cross country? Preps coordinator Anthony Zilis is here to answer any and all of your questions related to the high school sports scene starting at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, but you don't have to wait until then to submit questions for his weekly give-and-take.