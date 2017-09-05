Sept. 6 Illinois basketball, football & volleyball chat

Recruiting is in full swing for Brad Underwood's Illinois basketball team, with official visit season underway. Not to mention the start of the 2017-18 season comes at the end of this month. Lovie Smith's Illini football team is off to a 1-0 start after a come-from-behind victory against Ball State. A stiff challenge awaits this weekend against Western Kentucky. And Chris Tamas' Illinois volleyball team is unbeaten at 6-0, receiving votes in the coaches' poll and will square off against Stanford and Colorado this week.

Beat writer Scott Richey is ready for any and all Illini questions you have this week in his 12:30 p.m. Wednesday chat.