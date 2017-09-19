Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Sept. 21 Ask the Sports Editor chat
Thursday, September 21, 2017 - 2:00pm

Will the bye week make a difference for Illinois football when it returns to action Sept. 29 against Nebraska? Is that a winnable game given the Cornhuskers' struggles? On the high school side, which teams and players are the ones to watch with postseason play approaching? Anything is fair game in sports editor Matt Daniels' weekly chat, which gets going at 2 p.m. on Thursday. Feel free to submit questions ahead of time.