Nov. 9 Illinois basketball chat

This is the week. The early signing period begins Wednesday, with Ayo Dosunmu set to sign with Illinois. Then comes the start of the 2017-18 season Friday for Brad Underwood and the Illini. Will they fare better than they did in their charity exhibition against Eastern Illinois? Beat writer Scott Richey is ready to discuss any Illinois basketball questions (plus Illini football and volleyball if you prefer) in his 12:30 p.m. Thursday chat — moved back a day so he can be in attendance for Wednesday's signing day press conference with Underwood, women's basketball coach Nancy Fahey and baseball coach Dan Hartleb.