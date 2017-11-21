Nov. 22 Illinois basketball chat

Illinois will be back in action at 6 p.m. Wednesday against Division III Augustana. It would be beyond a major upset for the Illini not to head into Thanksgiving still unbeaten. Of course, that's why you play the games. Illinois at least heads into Wednesday's game 4-0. What questions do you have about this year's Illini? Who might be the next recruiting targets on Illinois' board. Beat writer Scott Richey will answer all of those questions and more in his 12:30 p.m. chat before heading to State Farm Center for Illini vs. Vikings.