Dec. 6 Illinois basketball chat

Three losses that could have been wins have Illinois sitting at 6-3 instead of 9-0 as nonconference action resumes Wednesday against Austin Peay — and then Saturday in Las Vegas against UNLV. What did those three losses mean? How will the Illini respond? What lessons were learned? Those are some of the questions beat writer Scott Richey could address after hitting Winston-Salem, N.C., Rosemont and returning home to Champaign last week covering Illinois. A pit stop in Chicago to watch multiple Illinois recruiting targets opens up that avenue of questions, too. What do you want to know Illini fans?