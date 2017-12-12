Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Dec. 13 Illinois basketball chat
Wednesday, December 13, 2017 - 12:30pm

The Illini — and our beat writer — are back from Las Vegas. It was another winnable game that ultimately turned into Illinois' fourth loss of the season. With Brad Underwood's squad set to return to action Wednesday against Longwood, Scott Richey will answer all of your Illinois basketball questions as a prelude. Interested in his observations through the first 11 games of the season? Or about recruiting? Submit your questions early and often before Wednesday's 12:30 p.m. chat.