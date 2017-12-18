Dec. 20 Illinois basketball chat

Just two nonconference games remain on the schedule for Illinois, which has lost five of its last seven. The first of those two? This Saturday against Missouri with Braggin' Rights on the line. It's a game that has a bit more hype to it than the last couple. While that hype has taken some hits (Michael Porter Jr. out with an injury and the Illini losing five of seven), there's still plenty on the line. Like a marquee victory for the Illini. Or maybe the recuiting edge for Belleville West's E.J. Liddell. Before that, beat writer Scott Richey will answer any and all Illinois basketball questions in his 12:30 p.m. Wednesday chat. What's on your mind Illini fans?