Jan. 4 Illinois basketball chat

What's in store for the Illini in the new year? Even with 10 nonconference victories, Illinois has work to do in the Big Ten for postseason basketball to be a possibility. A return trip to the NCAA tournament after four straight misses? That's going to necessitate a lot of Big Ten wins in the next two months. That challenge is underway with two road games this week. While Scott Richey is traveling the Midwest, he'll also take any and all of your Illini basketball questions in his 10:30 a.m. Thursday chat.