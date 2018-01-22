Jan. 24 Illinois basketball chat

Nearing the midway point of the Big Ten schedule, what can be salvaged for the rest of the season by the Illini? How does a season like this affect recruiting? Can Brad Underwood's program rally in the last month of the regular season? Beat writer Scott Richey will answer any and all questions related to the Illini in his weekly chat, which tips off at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Feel free to submit questions ahead of time.